Washington vs. Oregon State odds heading into game week

The No. 5 Washington Huskies face the No. 12 Oregon State Beavers in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 18.

Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12) held on against Utah to remain undefeated. After they failed to go up by two scores in the third quarter when a Huskies linebacker dropped a surefire pick-six just before crossing the goal line, the Washington defense stepped up, forcing a safety to go up seven and finishing the game with a massive interception, stopping Utah from a shot at a final drive. Michael Penix Jr. finished the day with 332 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Oregon State (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) kept itself in the Pac-12 title race by burying Stanford in a 62-17 blowout win. Running back Damien Martinez went off in this contest, taking 15 carries for 146 yards and four touchdowns.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Washington vs. Oregon State projected odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: TBA