Georgia vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC matchup in Week 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 18 from Neyland Stadium.

Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) officially clinched the SEC East title on Saturday and torched Ole Miss in a blowout victory. Quarterback Carson Beck inserted himself into the Heisman Trophy race with an excellent performance while running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards combined for four touchdowns before the start of the fourth quarter.

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) suffered a tough loss against Missouri in Week 11. The Vols fell 36-7 in the matchup. They failed to get a rushing attack going, and Tigers RB Cody Schrader ran all over the Vols’ defense, adding up 205 rushing yards on his own. Quarterback Joe Milton passed for 267 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Georgia vs. Tennessee projected odds

Spread: Georgia -6

Total: TBA