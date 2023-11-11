Louisville vs. Miami odds heading into game week

We have a late-season ACC matchup in the Sunshine State to look forward to next Saturday as the Louisville Cardinals hit the road to battle the Miami Hurricanes. The game will kickoff at noon ET.

Louisville (9-1, 6-1 ACC) was able to hold off Virginia in a 31-24 victory on Thursday, taking a step closer towards clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game. A sudden explosion of points by the Cavaliers in the third quarter had the Cardinals on upset alert, but a 73-yard touchdown run by Isaac Guerendo late in the fourth put them back on top for good.

Miami (6-4, 2-4 ACC) gave archrival Florida State a good fight in Tallahassee, but fell short in a 27-20 loss. Freshman Emory Williams got the start at quarterback for the Canes, but injured his arm on the final drive. Tyler Van Dyke then took over, but was picked off to end the game.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Louisville vs. Miami projected odds

Spread: Louisville -6

Total: TBA