Emory Williams is the starting quarterback for Miami vs. Florida State over Tyler Van Dyke

The Miami Hurricanes will start true freshman Emory Williams at quarterback against the Florida State Seminoles according to several reports. That game will be on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Miami true freshman QB Emory Williams will start at Florida State in place of Tyler Van Dyke, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. This will be Williams' 2nd career start. Williams hasn't played past 2 weeks since his 1st start, UM's 2 OT win vs Clemson — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 11, 2023

Williams has thrown for 295 yards with a touchdown and an interception in four appearances this year. In his only start against Clemson, he threw for 151 yards and a score.

He is replacing multi-year starter Tyler Van Dyke, who has been dealing with several different injuries. Van Dyke threw for 173 yards and three interceptions ast week in the Hurricanes’ 20-6 loss to the N.C. State Wolfpack. He was clearly laboring and struggling to throw the ball downfield.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Florida State has a 14.5-point favorite in the game with the total points set at 50.5.