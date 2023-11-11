Is Jimmy Butler playing for the Heat on Saturday vs. the Hawks?

The Miami Heat will look to keep their winning ways going when they meet the Atlanta Hawks Saturday evening. The Heat have played inspired basketball of late, thanks in large part to the efforts of Jimmy Butler. Butler is nursing a knee injury ahead of Saturday’s game, and here’s the latest on his status.

Jimmy Butler injury updates

Miami’s star forward is officially listed as probable for this contest, but it’s important to note the Heat are on the first night of a back-to-back set. This injury designation sets up Butler to rest one of the two games so if he plays Saturday, he’s likely to take Sunday off. The Heat just saw Tyler Herro go down with an ankle injury and will be cautious with Butler.

If Butler cannot go, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry will shoulder more responsibilities offensively. Josh Richardson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. would also be role players to target for DFS lineups, but Adebayo would be the most productive option.