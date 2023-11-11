Is Damian Lillard playing for the Bucks on Saturday vs. the Magic?

The Milwaukee Bucks will hope to shake off a tough loss to the Pacers Thursday when they meet the Orlando Magic Saturday evening. Milwaukee will be hoping to get star point guard Damian Lillard back after he sat Thursday’s game due to a calf injury. Here are the latest updates surrounding Lillard.

Damian Lillard injury updates

The Bucks guard is officially listed as questionable, which was the case for him ahead of Thursday’s game before he was ultimately ruled out. Thursday was the second night of a back-to-back set and given Lillard’s age, perhaps the Bucks were being extra careful. After all, they did make a big trade for him and would hate to see him miss time. It feels like he’ll play in this one.

In the event Lillard doesn’t suit up, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the featured player offensively. The Greek Freak went for 54 points in Thursday’s loss, and he’ll be hoping to keep his hot play going. Cam Payne would get the start for Lillard, but role players Malik Beasley and Pat Connaughton would offer more value in DFS lineups as value plays.