How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Gillingham

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will return to EFL League Two action Saturday with a contest against Gillingham. Wrexham have done well in the FA Cup and Football League Trophy over their last few matches and now hope to continue that form in domestic play.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Gillingham

Date: Saturday, November 11

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

After winning four of their last five EFL League Two matches, Wrexham now sit in a tie for second place with Notts County. Both sides are on 30 points, although Notts County hold a tiebreaker on goal differential. Gillingham are ninth in the table and have lost three of their last four league games. They won in the first round of the FA Cup last Saturday, but fell to Fulham under-21 in midweek action in the Football League Trophy.