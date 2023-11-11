Who is UCLA’s starting quarterback vs. Arizona State?

The UCLA Bruins will host the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9 p.m. ET tonight and there’s a giant question mark of who will start at quarterback this evening. The Bruins had two QB’s go down in last week’s 27-10 road loss at Arizona with Chase Garbers exiting the game with a foot injury and Dante Moore exiting shortly afterwards after hitting his head on the turf. Third-stringer Colin Schlee ended up finishing the game for the Bruins.

All three quarterbacks practiced this week in the leadup to the game, but Garbers had a noticeable limp and had his foot wrapped on the field. If the junior isn’t healthy enough to play in this matchup, head coach Chip Kelly may once again hand the reigns to the true freshman Moore. The five-star prospect was called into action following a Garbers injury earlier in the season had his ups and downs. He’s completed just 52% of his passes for 1,344 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

UCLA still enters this game as a heavy 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 44.5.