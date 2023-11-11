 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Shipley injury update: Clemson running back status vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday

Will the Tigers star make it on the field today in Death Valley?

By Collin Sherwin
Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley warms up prior to a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley appears to be a go for Saturday’s game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Shipley missed Clemson’s win over Notre Dame last Saturday, but in eight games this season has 112 carries for 515 yards and three touchdowns. He’s added another 120 yards via 20 receptions with two scores as well.

The third-year junior from Weddington, North Carolina is a key cog in the offense as Clemson looks to save what appears to be a lost season. The Tigers are 5-4, but would become bowl eligible with a victory today.

Clemson enters today’s game as a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook over the Yellow Jackets, with the total set at 54.5.

