Max Johnson status: Will Texas A&M QB play vs. Mississippi State Saturday?

Update, 5:45 p.m. ET: Max Johnson is now doubtful to play against Mississippi State. We can expect to see Jaylen Henderson in under center.

The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 11. Johnson suffered a rib injury in the Aggies’ loss to Ole Miss in Week 10. It was a hard-fought game, and the Aggies almost held on, losing 38-35. Despite the apparent injury, Johnson stayed in for the entirety of the game, passing for 305 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Will Johnson play against Mississippi State?

Earlier this week, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said that Johnson was practicing, and that he expected the QB to play in Week 11 against Mississippi State. If Johnson does not play, we could expect to see Jaylen Henderson come in as a backup.

Johnson replaced Aggies starter Conner Weigman partway through the season after Weigman suffered a season-ending injury.

The Aggies are 17-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 42. Check back here for updates on Johnson’s status for the game.