Why is Brennan Armstrong back at quarterback for NC State over MJ Morris?

The NC State Wolfpack will hit the road this afternoon for a rivalry showdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2 p.m. ET and Brennan Armstrong will take back the reigns at starting quarterback. This came about as result of MJ Morris electing to redshirt this week and sit out the rest of the season. Players can appear in four games without burning their redshirt, and Morris was right on the line before deciding to opt out.

Transferring from Virginia in the offseason, the veteran Armstrong opened the season as the Wolfpack starter. However, his play left a lot to be desired as he threw for just 971 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions through five games of action. Following a 13-10 loss to Louisville that dropped them to 3-2 on the year, head coach Dave Doeren benched him in favor of Morris, who only posted marginally better numbers during his monthlong run as the starter.

NC State enters this game as a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 43.