 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Johnny Wilson injury update: Will FSU wide receiver play vs. Miami on Saturday?

Wilson has missed two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

By Grace McDermott
Virginia Tech v Florida State Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles face one of the biggest challenges of their season as they take on the Miami Hurricanes in an ACC matchup. The Seminoles are the only remaining undefeated team in their conference, and will be looking to represent the ACC in the College Football Playoff in the postseason.

The Seminoles played without wide receiver Johnny Wilson in their win over Pitt last week, and he also sat out in their road trip to Wake Forest. Wilson has the second-most receiving yards on the team with 415 this season, and has added two receiving touchdowns.

Will Johnny Wilson play against Miami?

Wilson will play against Miami after missing two straight weeks. This is great news for the Noles as they take on their in-state, in-conference opponent and look to remain undefeated on their path to the CFP. Receiver Keon Coleman will return this week as well.

The Seminoles are 14.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From DraftKings Network