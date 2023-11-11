Keon Coleman: Will FSU wide receiver play vs. Miami on Saturday?

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles look to continue their undefeated streak as they take on the Miami Hurricanes in a high-stakes ACC matchup on Saturday of Week 11. FSU wide receiver Keon Coleman leads the team in receiving yards this season with 538 yards and in receiving touchdowns with nine. Coleman sat out of FSU’s Week 10 win over Pitt, and his injury was undisclosed.

Will Keon Coleman play against Miami?

Coleman will not miss a second straight game, and will be on the field playing against Miami. This is huge news for the Seminoles, who are part of the tight race to the College Football Playoff along with several other highly competitive teams. The Noles are eyeing an ACC championship, and will need Coleman healthy for that to come to fruition.

Source: Florida State star wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson will return today for the Seminoles against Miami. Both star receivers missed last week’s game at Pittsburgh. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

Coleman has made big impacts in some of the Noles’ biggest games of the season. He had 122 receiving yards and three touchdowns against LSU, and added 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns over Clemson.