Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean: Who will play vs. Texas Tech on Saturday?

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 matchup, but who will be the starting quarterback for Lance Leipold’s charges in Lawrence at 12 pm?

It looks like Jason Bean will make his sixth consecutive start for the Jayhawks on Saturday, as Jalon Daniels is still a bit behind in practice so far.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels did not have a great week in terms of progress last week, head coach Lance Leipold said.



Jason Bean started the last five games with Daniels out with a lingering back injury and is likely to be the guy again on Saturday vs. Texas Tech. — Gunslinger Buzz (@GunslingerBuzz) November 10, 2023

Bean has been a big part of the Jayhawks success of late, going 91-150 for 1418 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions as a passer. He’s also added a rushing TD, but has been able to keep the offense on track in the absence of a quarterback that was becoming a Heisman candidate before his injury.

Daniels is a candidate for a redshirt, and at this point in the season that might make the most sense for him. Since he has played in only three games this season, he could even play one more and still keep this year from not counting against his eligibility clock.

After 2023 he could either stay in Lawrence or transfer, and would still have two seasons of NCAA eligibility.