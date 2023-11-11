 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jalon Daniels or Jason Bean: Who will play vs. Texas Tech on Saturday?

The Kansas quarterback situation takes a bit more clarity this week.

By Collin Sherwin
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean celebrates with wide receiver Lawrence Arnold after scoring against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 matchup, but who will be the starting quarterback for Lance Leipold’s charges in Lawrence at 12 pm?

It looks like Jason Bean will make his sixth consecutive start for the Jayhawks on Saturday, as Jalon Daniels is still a bit behind in practice so far.

Bean has been a big part of the Jayhawks success of late, going 91-150 for 1418 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions as a passer. He’s also added a rushing TD, but has been able to keep the offense on track in the absence of a quarterback that was becoming a Heisman candidate before his injury.

Daniels is a candidate for a redshirt, and at this point in the season that might make the most sense for him. Since he has played in only three games this season, he could even play one more and still keep this year from not counting against his eligibility clock.

After 2023 he could either stay in Lawrence or transfer, and would still have two seasons of NCAA eligibility.

