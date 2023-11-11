Jayden Daniels game status: Will he play vs. Florida on Saturday?

The No. 18 LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators in Death Valley in Week 11. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is in early Heisman talks after his performance through the first ten weeks of the season, sustained a head injury in LSU’s loss against Alabama last week. He went through concussion protocol this week and participated in a non-contact practice on Wednesday before fully practicing on Thursday ahead of Week 11, per ESPN.

Will Jayden Daniels play against Florida?

Daniels was listed as probable to face off against the Gators on Saturday, and he is reportedly going to start in the night game, per Pete Thamel.

Source: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will start today against Florida. He'd been listed as probable after suffering a "head injury" against Alabama. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

Daniels has passed for 2,792 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just four interceptions this season. He also leads LSU in rushing yards this season with 684, and has added six touchdowns on the ground. LSU leads the nation in offensive yards per game.