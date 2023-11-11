Riley Leonard status: Will Duke QB play vs. North Carolina on Saturday?

The Duke Blue Devils’ ACC hopes may be close to done despite a promising start to their season, but they will still be coming into this rivalry game against the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels looking for a big win. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has been dealing with injuries since Week 5, when he sustained an ankle sprain against Notre Dame. His latest issue is a toe injury that will likely keep him out.

The bad news for Duke here is that backup Henry Belin, who has filled in for Leonard for several games this season, is also injured. Belin is dealing with an upper body issue.

Who will start for Duke against UNC?

Duke will likely be looking to their third-string quarterback to take on the Tar Heels, and that would be true freshman Grayson Loftis. Loftis has played in two games so far this season, and started in last week’s win over Wake Forest. In the victory, he went 7-for-19 for 86 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Updates to come.