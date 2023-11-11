Brock Bowers injury update: Will he play for Georgia vs. Ole Miss on Saturday?

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will host the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels in a top 10 showdown at 7 p.m. ET tonight and there’s a chance that tight end Brock Bowers could return for the contest.

Bowers returned to practice this week and is considered a game-time decision. The reigning Mackey Award winner suffered a high ankle sprain in their victory over Vanderbilt and has missed the last two games for the Dawgs. He immediately underwent TightRope surgery, a procedure that can shorten rehabilitation time and get athletes back onto the field quicker.

This is a positive development for UGA to potentially get its best offensive weapon back on the field for both this top 10 showdown and the final leg of the regular season. Even after missing two games, he still leads the team in receiving with 41 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He is currently being touted as a top 10 pick for the 2024 NFL Draft, with some mock drafts having him going as high as No. 4.

Georgia enters the game as a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total listed at 58.