Ole Miss vs. Georgia picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will face a considerable test when they host the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels in Week 11 of the college football season. Kickoff from Athens, GA is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) has taken care of business up to this point, although there have been some closer-than-expected games along the way. That included last week, when the Bulldogs were in a tight game in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers before eventually winning 30-21.

Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) suffered its only loss of the season on September 23 at the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since then, the Rebels have won five straight games, including quality wins over LSU and last week’s 38-35 victory vs. Texas A&M. However, a win at Georgia would put Ole Miss in the conversation as a legitimate contender for the playoffs.

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 2 overall, 6 offense, 5 defense

Ole Miss: 15 overall, 11 offense, 31 defense

Injury update

Georgia

TE Brock Bowers - Questionable (ankle)

LB Xavian Sorey Jr. - Questionable (personal)

Ole Miss

WR Zakhari Franklin - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Georgia: 2-6-1 ATS

Ole Miss: 6-2-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Georgia: Over 5-4

Ole Miss: Over 4-5

Team Pace

Georgia: 2.38 plays per minute of offense (39th overall)

Ole Miss: 2.69 plays per minute of offense (5th overall)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -10.5

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Georgia -410, Ole Miss+320

Opening line: Georgia -11.5

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

47 degrees, Cloudy, 5-10 MPH wind, 50% chance of rain

Our Best Bet for Ole Miss vs. Georgia

Ole Miss +10.5

As noted above, Georgia is only 2-6-1 against the spread this season. There’s a chance the Rebels make things interesting on the road this week, much like Missouri did against Georgia last Saturday. This feels like too many points when considering that Ole Miss has a strong offense that can stay in the game or score a late backdoor touchdown to cover the spread.