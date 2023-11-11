Tennessee vs. Missouri picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The Missouri Tigers are set to host the Tennessee Volunteers for Week 11 of the college football season. Kickoff from Columbia, MO is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 11 while airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) suffered losses to the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide earlier in the season, but the Volunteers are currently riding a two-game winning streak. Last week, the Volunteers had a reprieve from their conference schedule in a commanding 59-3 victory over the UConn Huskies.

Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) fell 30-21 at the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs last week, but the Tigers put up a valiant effort on the road. Despite the success this season, Missouri is 0-2 against ranked teams this season.

SP+ Rankings

Missouri: 21 overall, 22 offense, 28 defense

Tennessee: 11 overall, 14 offense, 20 defense

Injury update

Missouri

WR Luther Burden III - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Chad Bailey - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Demariyon Houston - Questionable (undisclosed)

Tennessee

RB Jabari Small - Probable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Missouri: 6-3 ATS

Tennessee: 6-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Missouri: Over 6-3

Tennessee: Over 5-3-1

Team Pace

Missouri: 2.25 plays per minute of offense (69th overall)

Tennessee: 3.01 plays per minute of offense (1st overall)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -3

Total: 58

Moneyline: Tennessee -135, Missouri +114

Opening line: Missouri -1.5

Opening total: 55.5

Weather

57 degrees, Cloudy, 5-10 MPH wind, 4% chance of rain

Our Best Bet for Tennessee vs. Missouri

Tennessee -3

Missouri has the benefit of home field advantage, but the Tigers could be operating without star WR Luther Burden III, who is questionable after picking up an injury at Georgia last week. If he’s out or limited, then the scales would tip in Tennessee’s favor. This should be a high-scoring game between two potent offenses, and Missouri could struggle to keep up if their impact player is less than 100%.