Rutgers vs. Iowa picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) will go on the road to take on the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 11. Kickoff from Kimmick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off their third loss of the season. They took on Ohio State and lost 35-16. There wasn’t much that went Rutgers’ way, but running back Kyle Monangai had another good game, picking up 159 yards on 24 carries. He is tied for the 18th most rushing yards in the leagues with 903 and has added nine touchdowns on his 168 carries.

The Hawkeyes lost to Minnesota 12-10 ahead of their bye week. Iowa seemingly got the rest they needed because last week, they came out victorious 10-7 over Northwestern. The Hawkeyes grind out their games with short passes and run games and aren’t known for scoring or allowing many points. Still, they head into this week sitting atop the Big Ten West, meaning they would head to the Big Ten Championship Game if they can win out.

SP+ Rankings

Rutgers: 53 overall, 80 offense, 30 defense

Iowa: 33 overall, 120 offense, 2 defense

Injury update

Rutgers

LB Tyreem Powell - Questionable (undisclosed)

Iowa

DB TJ Hall - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Terrell Washington Jr. — Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jacob Bostick - Out indefinitely (foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Rutgers: 6-2-1 ATS

Iowa: 4-4-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Rutgers: Over 5-4

Iowa: Over 2-7

Team Pace

Rutgers: 1.95 plays per minute of offense

Iowa: 2.04 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa -1

Total: 28

Moneyline: Iowa -115, Rutgers +-105

Weather

52 degrees, Mostly Cloudy, 11 mph wind, 6% chance of rain

Our Best Bet for Rutgers vs. Iowa

Under 28

This is the lowest point total ever, and yet we are still taking the under. Iowa’s last three games have seen final point totals less than 23. As bad as Iowa’s defense is, their offense is rather elite. Outside of a blowout loss to Penn State this year, they haven’t allowed more than 16 points in a game. Rutgers has looked solid in most of their games this year, but its offense isn’t equipped to hang with Iowa’s defense. This game could be incredibly low-scoring, yet must-watch with a potentially historic outcome.