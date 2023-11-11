Miami vs. Florida State picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The Miami Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3 ACC) will face the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 11. Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

The Hurricanes have had a whirlwind of a season. They were off to a strong start, but then they fumbled away a win against Georgia Tech, lost against North Carolina, and won back-to-back games in overtime. Most recently, they fell on the road against NC State, 20-6. The offense only mustered six points as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw three interceptions.

The ‘Noles went into overtime in their fourth game of the season against Clemson but haven’t had much resistance since. They’ve won five games in a row by at least 17 points. Florida State took down Pittsburgh in its last game on the back of quarterback Jordan Travis throwing for 360 yards and a touchdown. Running back Trey Benson added 12 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.

SP+ Rankings

Miami: 26 overall, 38 offense, 26 defense

Florida State: 8 overall, 9 offense, 11 defense

Injury update

Miami

WR Ray Ray Joseph - Probable (undisclosed)

TE Elijah Arroyo - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Ajay Allen - Probable (undisclosed)

Florida State

WR Jonny Wilson - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Hykeem Williams - Questionable (undisclosed

WR Keon Coleman - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Deuce Spann - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Miami: 4-5 ATS

Florida State: 6-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Miami: Over 5-4

Florida State: Over 6-3

Team Pace

Miami: 1.97 plays per minute of offense

Florida State: 2.1 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -14

Total: 51

Moneyline: Florida State -625, Miami +455

Weather

79 degrees, Cloudy, 8 MPH wind, 12% chance of rain

Our Best Bet for Miami vs. Florida State

Florida State -14

It’s tough to take a team when they are two-touchdown favorites, but Florida State continues to prove they are the real deal this season. Even with four wide receivers listed as questionable for the game, the offense outmatches Miami’s defense, and the Hurricanes’ quarterback should struggle to stay consistent. The Seminoles are winning by an average of 22.5 points per game this season.