USC vs. Oregon picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The USC Trojans take on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 11 from Eugene, Oregon.

USC’s (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) season has taken quite the unexpected hit. After Notre Dame served them their first loss of the season, the Trojans have nosedived, losing to Utah and Washington and beating out Cal by just one point. Caleb Williams, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, has been entirely unsupported by the Trojans defense. USC announced that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had been fired after last week’s loss to the Huskies, but USC’s shot at a Pac-12 Championship are all but dead. Williams has 28 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns so far this season, and has thrown just four interceptions.

Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) lost to Washington in a very close game earlier this season, but have put together some statement wins in the time since that loss as they stare down a potential rematch with the Huskies in the Pac-12 championship. They shut down Utah, 35-6, two weeks ago, and their latest win was a 63-19 win over Cal. Bo Nix passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two in the win, and Oregon put together nearly 600 total yards of offense. They will be looking to do the same thing over a struggling USC defense here.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

USC: 17 overall, 1 offense, 87 defense

Oregon: 4 overall, 2 offense, 21 defense

Injury update

USC

S Zion Branch - Out for season (knee)

CB Jacobe Covington - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Michael Jackson III - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Makai Lemon - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Marshawn Lloyd - Probable (undisclosed)

Oregon

RB Bucky Irving - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

USC: 2-8 ATS

Oregon: 7-1-1 ATS

Total in 2023

USC: Over 9-1

Oregon: Over 4-5

Team Pace

USC: 24.9 seconds per play

Oregon: 26.6 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -16.5

Total: 77

Moneyline: Oregon -950, USC +625

Weather

50°F, Cloudy, 14% chance of precipitation, 2 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for USC vs. Oregon

Oregon -16.5

USC may have fired Grinch, but that’s not going to magically fix their multitudes of defensive issues. Oregon hosts here, and the Trojans are going to struggle in this matchup against the second-ranked offense in the country. The Ducks’ defense has been solid, and they should be able to contain Caleb Williams to an extent, but it’s Bo Nix and the Oregon offense that should get the job done here.