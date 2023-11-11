Georgia Tech vs. Clemson picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The Clemson Tigers are set to host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 11 of the college football season. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, November 11 while airing on ABC.

Clemson (5-4, 2-4 ACC) has had a rough season with losses to Duke, Florida State, Miami, and NC State. However, the Tigers were able to get back on track with a 31-23 over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last Saturday, which gives them some positive momentum for their final three regular season games.

Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC) didn’t have high expectations heading into the season, but the Yellow Jackets are in the thick of the ACC race with a 4-2 conference record. In its last two games, Georgia Tech sprung a 46-42 upset of North Carolina and then soundly beat Virginia by a score of 45-17 last Saturday.

SP+ Rankings

Clemson: 23 overall, 41 offense, 12 defense

Georgia Tech: 63 overall, 48 offense, 83 defense

Injury update

Clemson

RB Will Shipley - Probable (concussion)

OL Marcus Tate - Questionable (undisclosed)

S Jalyn Phillips - Questionable (undisclosed)

CB Sheridan Jones - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Clemson: 3-6 ATS

Georgia Tech: 5-4 ATS

Total in 2023

Clemson: Over 4-5

Georgia Tech: Over 7-2

Team Pace (Plays per minute of possession here)

Clemson: 2.44 plays per minute of offense (29th)

Georgia Tech: 2.28 plays per minute of offense (63rd)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -14

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Clemson -625, Georgia Tech +455

Opening line: Clemson -13

Opening total: 50.5

Weather

55 degrees, Cloudy, 5-10 MPH wind, 50% chance of rain (should clear in afternoon)

Our Best Bet for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech +14

The Yellow Jackets still need to figure some things out on defense, but they have a confident and balanced offense that can keep them in this game. At the very least, Georgia Tech could find a late backdoor touchdown to finish within the spread. Clemson’s win against Notre Dame last week was nice, but the Tigers have underachieved in conference play this season.