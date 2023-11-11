Alabama vs. Kentucky picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

We have an interesting late-season SEC showdown in the Commonwealth this afternoon as the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide heads north to battle the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will kick off at noon ET and will air on ESPN.

Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) came out victorious in its big-time battle against LSU last Saturday, triumphing over the Tigers in a 42-28 win. After falling behind 28-21 at the start of the second half, the Tide were able to rip off unanswered touchdowns on three straight drives and grinded the clock down on a 12-pay drive that took over seven minutes in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jalen Milroe shredded the Tiger defense with his legs, rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Alabama can officially clinch the SEC West title with either a win or an Ole Miss loss this afternoon.

Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC) mercifully ended its three-game losing skid by handling Mississippi State 24-3 last Saturday. In perfect Wildcats fashion, the defense did the heavy lifting in this contest with eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and a pick-six by linebacker D’Eryk Jackson.

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 7 overall, 12 offense, 6 defense

Kentucky: 25 overall, 43 offense, 19 defense

Injury update

Alabama

WR Ja’Corey Brooks - Questionable (Shoulder)

DB Jaylen Key - Questionable (Thigh)

LB Deontae Lawson - Questionable (Foot)

Kentucky

QB Devin Leary - Questionable (Eye)

RB Jutahn McClain - Questionable (Shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Alabama: 6-3 ATS

Kentucky: 5-4 ATS

Total in 2023

Alabama: Over 6-2-1

Kentucky: Over 6-3

Team Pace

Alabama: 2.06 plays per minute of offense (51st)

Kentucky: 2.0 plays per minute of offense (125th)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -11

Total: 47

Moneyline: Alabama -425, Kentucky +330

Opening line: Alabama -12

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

56 degrees, partly sunny, 8 MPH winds NNE with 15 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Alabama vs. Kentucky

Alabama -11

I don’t anticipate this being a letdown spot for Alabama. The Crimson Tide have long figured out their offense with Jalen Milroe operating the controls and with the division title within reach, they’re not going to mess around with a team that has their own inconsistencies throughout the year. I’m taking the Tide to easily cover as a road favorite here.