Air Force vs. Hawai’i: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 11

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are set to host the Air Force Falcons in Week 11 of the college football season. Kickoff from Honolulu, HI is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 11. The game will air on Spectrum PPV in Hawaii and will be available to watch on the Team1Sports app throughout the continental US.

Hawai’i (3-7, 1-4 MWC) notched its first conference win of the season with a 27-14 road win over the Nevada Wolfpack last Saturday. Hawaii QB Brayden Schager threw for 203 yards with two touchdowns to WR Pofele Ashlock, as the Rainbow Warriors used a 17-0 halftime lead to hold onto the victory.

Air Force (8-1, 5-0 MWC) lost its first game of the season in a disappointing 23-3 defeat vs. the Army Black Knights last week. The Falcons lost four fumbles and threw a pair of interceptions, which ultimately led to their demise. Air Force will look to bounce back and remain undefeated in the Mountain West Conference as 19.5 point favorites at Hawaii.

Air Force vs. Hawai’i

Date: Saturday, November 11

Start time: 11 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV (Hawai’i only)

Live stream: Team1Sports app (available throughout United States)

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Air Force -19.5

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Air Force -1100, Hawaii +700