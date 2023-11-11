Michigan State vs. Ohio State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 11

The No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Michigan State Spartans in Week 11 of the college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET while airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) has taken care of business so far this season, most recently winning at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 35-16 last Saturday. Now, the Buckeyes will be looking to stay the course and avoid a slip-up before a showdown with the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines on November 25.

Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) won its first conference game of the season in a 20-17 home victory vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week. The Spartans did not turn the ball over in that contest, and they managed to make enough plays in passing game to come out on top. MSU will look to enact a similar approach this week, although this is a very large step up in competition at Ohio State.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, November 11

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -31

Total: 47

Moneyline: Ohio State -9000, Michigan State +2500