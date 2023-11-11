NC State vs. Wake Forest: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 11

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to host the NC State Wolfpack for college football Week 11. Kickoff for this ACC clash from Winston-Salem, NC is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5 ACC) is looking for a much-needed win to help its aspirations of qualifying for a bowl game. After starting the season 3-0, conference play has been less kind to the Demond Deacons, who have dropped five of their last six games, including a 24-21 loss at the Duke Blue Devils last Thursday.

NC State (6-3, 3-2 ACC) has plenty of momentum on its side after winning back-to-back games against the Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes respectively. The Wolfpack defense stepped up last Saturday against Miami, holding the Hurricanes to only six points while forcing four turnovers in the process.

NC State vs. Wake Forest

Date: Saturday, November 11

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: The CW

Live stream: YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, or other provider

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -2

Total: 43

Moneyline: NC State -125, Wake Forest +105