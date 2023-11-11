Maryland vs. Nebraska: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 11

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Maryland Terrapins in Week 11 of the college football season. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 11.

Nebraska checks into this game with a 5-4 record after falling at the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 20-17 last week. The Huskers have been much better at home this season, winning four of their five games at Memorial Stadium with the lone loss coming against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

Maryland started the season with five straight wins; however, the Terrapins have stumbled in the past month with four consecutive losses to put them at 5-4 overall. Most recently, Maryland got blown out 51-15 against Penn State last Saturday.

Despite the recent struggles, the Terrapins are listed as 2-point road favorites for this game, according to the lines at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date: Saturday, November 11

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock exclusively

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Maryland -2

Total: 43

Moneyline: Maryland -125, Nebraska +105