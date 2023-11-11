Irma Garcia vs. Stephanie Silva fight time, live stream, more for women’s bantamweight bout

The IBF super flyweight title will be on the line Saturday, November 11 from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California when Irma Garcia (22-5-1) takes on Stephanie Silva (8-0). The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET and DAZN will handle the broadcast and stream.

How to watch Irma Garcia vs. Stephanie Silva

DAZN will broadcast the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET; the main event should begin after 10:30 p.m. ET

Fighter history

Garcia, from Mexico City, has gone 4-2 in her past six bouts. This is her fourth fight since March of 2022. She has victories over Celia Roman (second-round knockout) and Paola Rincon (unanimous decision) and a loss to Micaela Lujan (majority decision) during that stretch.

Silva, a 28-year-old from Lazio, Italy, turned professional on April 18, 2021, with a points decision win over Eva Hrkotova. She has won all eight of her professional fights by either points or unanimous decision. Most recently Silva defeated Mailys Gangioff by unanimous decision on May 5.

Fight odds

Silva is a slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook going off at -135 on the moneyline. Garcia is the underdog at +105

Full card for Irma Garcia vs. Stephanie Silva