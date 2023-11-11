Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Warriors on Saturday, November 11

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) will head West to face the Golden State Warriors (6-3) Saturday night in a matchup of two teams looking to avoid a losing streak. The Cavaliers dropped their last game to the Thunder, while the Warriors lost to the defending champions Nuggets. Cleveland won the first meeting between these teams a week ago.

The Cavaliers will be without Isaac Okoro due to a knee injury. The Warriors are playing everyone on the first night of a back-to-back set for them.

The Warriors are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 225. Golden State is -170 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is +142.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4

We know all about Golden State’s troubles on the road last year but this team is different at home. The Warriors were 33-8 at Chase Center a year ago, sporting a 30-16-1 ATS mark including the postseason. Draymond Green is back after sitting out the Nuggets game for personal reasons, which will further boost the Warriors. The Cavs have generally struggled on the road, going 20-21 straight up and 18-22-3 ATS a year ago. Look for Golden State to level the season series by winning and covering Saturday night.

Over/Under: Under 225

Golden State is 0-2 to the over as the home team, although Cleveland is 3-1 to the over as the road team. Overall, the Cavaliers are 4-4 to the over while the Warriors are 3-6. The last meeting went under this number, and I’ll back Golden State’s defense at home with the return of Green to clamp down on Cleveland offensively.