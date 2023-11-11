 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hawks on Saturday, November 11

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the Heat and Hawks.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Five
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is defended by Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round at FTX Arena on April 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Update: Butler has been ruled out for personal reasons, and the line is now Hawks -7. The total has shifted to 226.5. We’ll still take Heat +7 and the under on the total.

We’ve got a Southeast division showdown Saturday night when the Miami Heat (4-4) meet the Atlanta Hawks (5-3). The Heat have won their last three games, while the Hawks are coming off a one-point win over the Magic in Mexico City.

Jimmy Butler is listed as probable for the Heat on the first night of a back-to-back set for Miami. The Hawks are relatively healthy, with only Wes Matthews being listed as questionable.

The Hawks are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 229. Atlanta is -192 on the moneyline, while Miami is +160.

Heat vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +5

Miami won three of the four meetings between these teams a year ago, and should be able to stay in this game as long as Butler suits up. The Heat started slow this year but are currently in the midst of a three-game winning streak. The Hawks are figuring things out under Quin Snyder, though they aren’t much better than Miami when it comes to covering the spread this year. Atlanta is 3-5 ATS while Miami is 2-6. The Heat have the benefit of extra rest, while the Hawks have had to travel a lot over the last few days. Take Miami to cover.

Over/Under: Under 229

These teams went 2-2 on overs last year at this line but I think the extra traveling takes a bit of a toll on Atlanta tonight. Miami’s defense should remain solid, especially with some extra time off. The Hawks aren’t exactly a defensive juggernaut, so there’s a chance the Heat could run up the score a bit and force Atlanta to chuck at will to stay in the game. It’s a relatively higher total, so I believe the under is the safer play tonight.

