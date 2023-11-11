Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Celtics on Saturday, November 11

Update: Every key player is in for the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back set. The spread is now Celtics -9 and the total is up to 224.5. We’re still rolling with the Raptors as our ATS pick and the under on the total.

The Toronto Raptors (4-4) meet the Boston Celtics (6-2) Saturday in a matchup of Atlantic division rivals. The Raptors have won their last two games, while the Celtics snapped a two-game skid with a win over the Nets Friday as part of the In-Season Tournament.

Precious Achiuwa is listed as questionable for Toronto with a groin strain. Al Horford is likely to play for Boston after missing Friday’s game, but we’ll see if the Celtics rest anyone on the second night of a back-to-back set. Boston’s official injury report will come around 1 p.m. ET.

The Celtics are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 223.5. Boston is -310 on the moneyline, while Toronto is +250.

Raptors vs. Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +8

Boston was one of the better ATS teams a year ago on back-to-backs, sporting a 9-4 mark. Even if the Celtics opt to play all their guys, they will have some fatigue from last night’s win. The Raptors are on a winning streak and have had a few days off, so they should be able to jump on Boston early. Even though the Celtics won all four meetings a season ago, they only covered this line in one. Take Toronto to keep this close enough to cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

All four meetings a year ago went under this line, though the last one finished at 223. The Celtics and Raptors are both among the best defensive teams this season, ranking seventh and eighth respectively in points per game allowed. Boston is third in defensive rating while Toronto is seventh. Even though the Celtics have been electric offensively, I expect there to be some tired legs after a game Friday. Both teams are strong enough defensively to keep this game under 223.5.