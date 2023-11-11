Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Magic on Saturday, November 11

The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) will visit the Orlando Magic (4-4) Saturday evening in a matchup of two teams hoping to get back to winning ways. The Bucks lost their last game against the Pacers despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 54-point effort, while the Magic have dropped their last two games.

Damian Lillard is listed as questionable for the Bucks with a calf injury. For the Magic, Gary Harris is questionable with a groin strain.

The Bucks are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -170 on the moneyline. The Magic are +142 underdogs, and the total is set at 232.

Bucks vs. Magic, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4

Lillard likely sat Thursday’s game due to it being the second night of a back-to-back, so I expect him to play Saturday. The Bucks were one of the top ATS teams a season ago after a loss, covering just under 58% of the time. Milwaukee was also a solid road team last year, sporting a 26-15 mark in that category. The Magic are the up-and-coming squad this season but are in a bit of a funk right now. Look for Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Milwaukee’s championship mettle to show here with the Bucks getting a relatively comfortable win against a less talented squad. Milwaukee has won 14 straight in this head-to-head matchup.

Over/Under: Over 232

This is a tale of opposite teams. The Bucks rank seventh in offensive rating and 25th in defensive rating, while the Magic are fifth in defensive rating and 19th in offensive rating. Milwaukee is 6-2 to the over this season, while Orlando is 2-5-1. Two of the three games a season ago went well over this line, so we’ll back that trend and take the over tonight.