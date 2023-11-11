Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

We’ve got just four games on Saturday’s NBA slate, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great opportunities for bettors when it comes to targeting player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (+110)

The Warriors guard is in a bit of a slump, hitting just 24% of his triples in the last three games. However, the volume has been there for Thompson and now he gets a favorable matchup to break out of this funk as the Cavaliers rank 26th in opponent three-point percentage. Thompson was quiet in the first meeting but this is a spot for him to erupt at home. Last year, Thompson shot 424% from behind the arc in home games.

Pascal Siakam over 4.5 assists vs. Celtics (+105)

The Raptors forward has been inconsistent when it comes to scoring, with one 30+ point showing and two games of 10 or less in his last three contests. However, he’s distributing the ball extremely well in this offense, topping this line in five out of eight games including the last four. The Celtics are a strong defensive team but Siakam should be able to get to five assists once again Saturday.

Bam Adebayo under 10.5 rebounds vs. Hawks (-115)

There’s some risk here since Adebayo has gone over this number in the last two games. However, he’s actually only 4-4 to the over this line so far and has a tricky matchup against the Hawks. Atlanta, despite its porous defensive record, ranks ninth in opponent rebounds allowed. In four games against the Hawks a year ago, Adebayo was 2-2 to the over on this line with one of the overs coming at 11 rebounds. Look for him to go under tonight.