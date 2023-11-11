NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, November 11

We’ve got just four games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which makes DFS value plays a bit harder to come by. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gary Trent Jr., Raptors, $4,600

Update: Trent Jr. has been listed as doubtful, so he’s not going to be a good value add for your DFS lineup. Consider adding Gradey Dick ($3,400) as an alternate play below $5k.

Trent Jr. started off the season with some big fantasy showings against the Bulls and Sixers , but was quiet for a few games before posting 24 DKFP against the Mavericks . The guard will have a chance to keep posting solid numbers against the Celtics , who are on the second night of a back-to-back set and rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards.

Mo Wagner, Magic, $4,900

Orlando’s frontcourt injuries have pushed Wagner into a bigger role, and he’s taking advantage. The center has topped 26 DKFP in two of the last three contests, and should get solid minutes Saturday against Milwaukee. The matchup is not favorable but Wagner has been playing with confidence lately and can provide a nice floor at this price point.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks, $4,600

Bogdanovic is on a heater, averaging 29.1 DKFP over the last three games. He’s getting more playing time in a solid offense, although this could be a bit of a letdown spot. The Heat rank sixth in fantasy points allowed, and the Hawks are coming off a heavy travel week. Bogdanovic is good enough as an all-around player to deliver decent fantasy production, but there’s risk given the matchup.