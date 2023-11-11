Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 295 interim title bout

The UFC returns to New York City on November 11, 2023, for UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira from Madison Square Garden. The main event is Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Alex Pereira (8-2) for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, it will be Tom Aspinall and Sergey Pavlovich for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. The main card will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The Aspinall-Pavlovich match came about over the past couple of weeks after current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was forced to pull out of the originally scheduled main event fight against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

UFC President Dana White said he offered an interim title fight to Miocic against either Aspinall or Pavlovich, but Miocic turned it down and White instead made Aspinall (13-3) vs. Pavlovich (18-1) for the interim heavyweight title. White said that Jones/Miocic will be rebooked and will be for the regular UFC heavyweight title. It’s assumed that the winner of that fight will face the winner of the Aspinall-Pavlovich fight at some point in late 2024 or early 2025.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Aspinall vs. Pavlovich at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023.

Money line odds

Pavlovich: -102

Aspinall: -118