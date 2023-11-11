Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 295 title bout

The UFC returns to New York City on November 11, 2023, for UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira from Madison Square Garden. The main event is Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Alex Pereira (8-2) for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, it will be Tom Aspinall and Sergey Pavlovich for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. The main card will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

This fight moved to the main event once the original main event was scrapped when UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was forced to pull out of his title defense against Stipe Miocic.

Prochazka (29-3-1) is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He won the title in the 2022 Fight of the Year against Glover Teixeira. Prochazka was later forced to vacate the title after he suffered a torn Achilles. He has only had three fights in the UFC including the match with Teixeira.

Pereira (8-2) is a former UFC middleweight champion. He won the title from Israel Adesanya by fifth-round TKO on November 12, 2022, but lost the title back to Adesanya at UFC 287 via a second-round knockout. Pereira earned the light-heavyweight title shot after a disputed split decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Prochazka vs. Pereira at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023.

Money line odds

Prochazka: +105

Pereira: -125