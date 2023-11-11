Odds for UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka-Alex Pereira on Saturday, November 11

The UFC returns to New York City on November 11, 2023, for UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira from Madison Square Garden. The main event is Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Alex Pereira (8-2) for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, it will be Tom Aspinall and Sergey Pavlovich for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. The main card will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

This card looks remarkably different than the one that was announced several months ago. Originally the main event of UFC 295 was to feature current heavyweight champion Jon Jones against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. But last month Jones had to pull out of the fight with a torn pectoral muscle that will keep him sidelined for at least six months. Miocic was offered an interim fight against Aspinall or Pavlovich but turned it down. UFC President Dana White said that he will re-book Jones-Miocic and the winner of Saturday’s interim heavyweight championship fight will presumably get the winner of the re-booked Jones-Miocic fight.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 295 odds

Main card

Prochazka: +102

Pereira: -122

Pavlovich: -102

Aspinall: -118

Dern: -192

Andrade: +160

Frevola: +190

Saint-Denis: -230

Lopes: -102

Sabatini: -118

Preliminary card

Erceg: -192

Costa: +160

Ricci: +142

Godinez: -170

Sadykhov: -130

Borschev: +110

Early Preliminary card

Gordon: -192

Madsen: +160

Castafieda: -142

Kyung-Ho: +120

Van: -225

Borjas: +185

Buzukja: +210

Emmers: -258