Odds for UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka-Alex Pereira on Saturday, November 11

The UFC returns to New York City on November 11, 2023, for UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira from Madison Square Garden. The main event is Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) and Alex Pereira (8-2) for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event, it will be Tom Aspinall and Sergey Pavlovich for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. The main card will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV beginning at 10 p.m. ET.
This card looks remarkably different than the one that was announced several months ago. Originally the main event of UFC 295 was to feature current heavyweight champion Jon Jones against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. But last month Jones had to pull out of the fight with a torn pectoral muscle that will keep him sidelined for at least six months. Miocic was offered an interim fight against Aspinall or Pavlovich but turned it down. UFC President Dana White said that he will re-book Jones-Miocic and the winner of Saturday’s interim heavyweight championship fight will presumably get the winner of the re-booked Jones-Miocic fight.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 295 odds
Main card
Prochazka: +102
Pereira: -122
Pavlovich: -102
Aspinall: -118
Dern: -192
Andrade: +160
Frevola: +190
Saint-Denis: -230
Lopes: -102
Sabatini: -118
Preliminary card
Erceg: -192
Costa: +160
Ricci: +142
Godinez: -170
Sadykhov: -130
Borschev: +110
Early Preliminary card
Gordon: -192
Madsen: +160
Castafieda: -142
Kyung-Ho: +120
Van: -225
Borjas: +185
Buzukja: +210
Emmers: -258