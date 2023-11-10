WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview for November 10 episode

Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

We’re less than a week removed from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and the company has already shifted gears and turned its attention towards Survivor Series WarGames in just a few weeks. Tonight, we’ll get the Smackdown side of things as we begin the march towards that show in Chicagoland.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The Bloodline was successful at Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns successfully defending the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against L.A. Knight and Solo Sikoa putting down John Cena with numerous Samoan Spikes. We should get a gist of what’s next for the group heading into Survivor Series in just a few weeks.

Iyo Sky retained the WWE Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel and did so with the help of a returning Kairi Sane. The Sky Pirates re-uniting caught everyone off guard, including Sky’s Damage CTRL teammate Bayley. The “Role Model” will discuss the state of Damage CTRL on tonight’s show.

Grayson Waller took to Twitter to mock L.A. Knight in the aftermath of his loss at Crown Jewel. In response, Knight went to Smackdown GM Nick Aldis and had a match between him and Waller made for tonight.

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. He did so with the help of some brass knuckles provided by one of his entourage men, who was chased off by Santos Escobar. If you noticed, Escobar accidentally(?) placed the brass knuckles back into the ring, setting up Paul to finish off the WWE Hall of Famer. While new U.S. champ isn’t advertised for the show, we should hear from Mysterio.

Speaking of LWO, Carlito will go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley.

Predictions