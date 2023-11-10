WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview for November 10 episode

Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.
We’re less than a week removed from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and the company has already shifted gears and turned its attention towards Survivor Series WarGames in just a few weeks. Tonight, we’ll get the Smackdown side of things as we begin the march towards that show in Chicagoland.
How to watch Friday Night Smackdown
Date: Friday, November 10
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Network: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live
What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown
- The Bloodline was successful at Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns successfully defending the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against L.A. Knight and Solo Sikoa putting down John Cena with numerous Samoan Spikes. We should get a gist of what’s next for the group heading into Survivor Series in just a few weeks.
- Iyo Sky retained the WWE Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel and did so with the help of a returning Kairi Sane. The Sky Pirates re-uniting caught everyone off guard, including Sky’s Damage CTRL teammate Bayley. The “Role Model” will discuss the state of Damage CTRL on tonight’s show.
- Grayson Waller took to Twitter to mock L.A. Knight in the aftermath of his loss at Crown Jewel. In response, Knight went to Smackdown GM Nick Aldis and had a match between him and Waller made for tonight.
- Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. He did so with the help of some brass knuckles provided by one of his entourage men, who was chased off by Santos Escobar. If you noticed, Escobar accidentally(?) placed the brass knuckles back into the ring, setting up Paul to finish off the WWE Hall of Famer. While new U.S. champ isn’t advertised for the show, we should hear from Mysterio.
- Speaking of LWO, Carlito will go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley.
Predictions
- With Reigns not working Survivor Series, I think we’ll get Sikoa and Jimmy Uso penciled in for some kind of tag team match. They could potentially get interwoven into the WarGames match involving the Judgement Day, but that would have to be explained/announced tonight.
- Damage CTRL won’t break up tonight, but I think it will be established that Bayley is no longer in charge and that Sky and Sane are calling the shots now.
- Knight regains some momentum after the Crown Jewel loss by beating Waller.
- Mysterio calls out Paul for cheating and challenges him to a rematch at Survivor Series.
- Lashley defeats Carlito with the help of the Street Profits and B-Fab, who made her intentions to join the group known last week.