The 2024 major Grammy categories belong to women and (finally) not lip service

To say that the look of the top Grammy nominations from this year is an overall rebuke of former Recording Academy president Neil Portnow’s comments that female artists had to “step it up” to get recognized in 2018 would be an understatement. That’s with a year when albums such as Lorde’s Melodrama, SZA’s Ctrl, Rapsody’s Laila’s Wisdom, and Lady Gaga’s Joanne, amongst many great pieces of work, were released.

Low and behold – the 67th installment of the Grammys got it right, and seven of the eight nominees in the Record, Album, and Song of the Year categories are female artists. Is this perfect? No, because you can also make the case that Karol G should be represented in this significant category. Unfortunately, the Grammys still have a blind spot for recognizing Latin music outside its designated areas. That’s something that needs to be addressed going forward.

In taking a quick look at the nominees, it’s a celebration of creativity across the board. The VMAs told Victoria Monét that it was “too early in her story” to perform, but her terrific debut album, Jaguar II, earned her six nominations, including Record of the Year. After the many delays of SOS, SZA gets her flowers, leading everyone with nine total nominations in all major categories. It might be an off-year for Billie Ellish, but “What Was I Made For” (that probably made you tear up during Barbie) is up for Record and Song of the Year, respectively.

boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Janelle Monáe are examples showing the creative minds behind these thought-provoking, moving, and danceable songs we all have listened to over the past year have staying power and should be celebrated as such. Thankfully, it feels like the biggest awards show in the industry has taken heed.