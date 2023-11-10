Is Miami going to play Tyler Van Dyke again? Who will Canes start at quarterback vs. FSU?

The Miami Hurricanes will hit the road to battle the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles in their annual rivalry showdown on Saturday and this week has been filled with speculation over whether starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will start in this game.

Van Dyke had a ghastly performance in their 20-6 loss at NC State last week, throwing just 178 yards on 38 pass attempts and three interceptions for the evening. During his weekly press conference, head coach Mario Cristobal remained mum over whether the starter would be benched in favor of true freshman Emory Williams for Saturday’s contest. We’ll most likely find out the answer in the leadup to kickoff.

This has been a rough stretch for Van Dyke, who was looking like a darkhorse Heisman candidate following their victory over Texas A&M earlier in the season. He missed their overtime victory over Clemson with an undisclosed injury a few weeks back and threw two interceptions in their 29-26 overtime squeaker against Virginia the following week.

Miami is currently a 14-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 51.