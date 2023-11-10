SMU QB Preston Stone: Will he play vs. North Texas on Friday?

The SMU Mustangs will host the North Texas Mean Green at 9 p.m. ET tonight and the status of starting quarterback Preston Stone is questionable heading into the contest. Stone has been in concussion protocol this week after taking a hit to the head in the fourth quarter of last week’s 36-31 victory over Rice. Head coach Rhett Lashlee confirmed on Wednesday that the QB was still in concussion protocol and said he wouldn’t know if he’d be available until gameday. Backup Kevin Jennings will get the start if Stone can’t go.

Stone’s potential absence for tonight’s contest is an ill-timed blow for an SMU team that is right in the thick of the AAC title race this late into the season. The redshirt sophomore QB has been great in his first full year as a starter, throwing for 2,355 yards through the air, rushing for 199 yards on the ground, and accounting for 24 touchdowns through nine games. Meanwhile, the redshirt freshman backup Jennings would be getting his first career start if Stone is officially ruled out.

SMU enters the game as a heavy 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 65.