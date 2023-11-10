We have a Lone State State battle to look forward to on Saturday as the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will visit the No. 7 Houston Cougars. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and the game is scheduled to stream on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-0, 0-0 Southland) handled its business in its opener on Tuesday, crushing Southwestern Adventist 111-46. Owen Dease had a productive outing with 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in the season-opening victory.

Houston (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) started its first season as a member of the Big 12 on the right foot, annihilating Louisiana-Monroe in an 84-31 rout. The Cougars smothered the Warhawks on defense, holding them to just 28.2% shooting and 11 made field goals for the entire contest. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp led with 20 points in the win.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Houston opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -31

Total: 139