We have a crosstown rivalry in “America’s Finest City” to look forward to on Saturday as the San Diego Toreros will visit the UC San Diego Tritons. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game is scheduled to stream on ESPN+.

San Diego (2-0, 0-0 WCC) is off to a fast start in the opening week of the season and is coming off an 87-61 beatdown of Jackson State on Wednesday. Trailing at halftime, the Toreros clamped down by holding the Tigers to just nine points in the first 10 minutes of the second half, running away with the victory afterwards.

UC San Diego (1-0, 0-0 Big West) was victorious in its opener on Monday, downing Denver in a 95-87 win. The Tritons grabbed control in the second half as Bryce Pope led the way with 28 points.

San Diego vs. UCSD opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UC-San Diego -3

Total: 151.5