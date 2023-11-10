NBA Player Props: Best Bets for Friday, November 10 on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA In-Season Tournament experiment continues Friday, as 18 teams take the court across the association.

In this article, I’m going to break down three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

Tatum was one of the most underrated rebounders in the league last season, and he’s taken it to the next level so far this year after adding noticeable muscle.

The superstar forward has committed himself to getting active on the glass, racking up double-digit boards in three of his last four outings, including grabbing 15 on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

There are a couple factors working in his favor tonight. Al Horford is resting, which means we’ll likely see an extended run of Tatum as the small-ball center. Nicolas Claxton and Ben Simmons are also unavailable for Brooklyn, which knocks out two big bodies who could give Boston trouble in the paint.

Tatum tends to get off to hot starts on the glass in nights he hits this over, so as long as he’s engaged early on, double-digit boards should be quite feasible.

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers

As you can tell, I’m expecting a lot of defensive chaos in tonight’s game.

That said, Cade’s turnovers and Ausar’s steals don’t correlate whatsoever, I just like the value on both of these props.

Cunningham is enjoying a fantastic bounce-back campaign after his serious leg injury last year, averaging a career-high 24 points and 7.1 assists per game in an expanded offensive role compared to prior years. However, with that inflated usage rate comes turnovers. Believe it or not, Cade actually leads the league in that category by a WIDE margin, averaging just under 5.5 giveaways per contest.

I'm gonna need to watch some film, because Cade Cunningham is having a fantastic season (23 pts & 7 ast per game) BUT...



He's leading the NBA in turnovers by a WIDE margin (5.5 per game).



Cunningham has recorded fewer than five turnovers in a single game just once so far this season. I expect Philly to keep that streak rolling tonight.

As for Thompson racking up two-plus steals, the analysis isn’t as extensive. This kid is simply a monster on the defensive end of the floor. Ausar has racked up at least two steals in three of his last five contests, and he recorded FOUR in two of those games.

The Sixers have been playing slightly out of control in their last few matchups — at least compared to usual — and the rookie wing should take advantage of that.

Those are my three favorite NBA player props on Friday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks next week.

