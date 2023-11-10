Pick on the Spread for Youngstown State-Michigan on November 10

After opening the season with a 99-74 win over UNC Asheville, the Michigan Wolverines look to make another statement on Friday when they host the Youngstown State Penguins.

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Michigan Wolverines (-17.5, 150.5)

After ranking seventh in the country last season in points scored on a per possession basis, Youngstown State’s start to the season did not go as planned with a 72-62 loss to Louisiana in their opener with a 2-for-23 shooting night from 3-point range.

While the Penguins were tasked with replacing four of their top five scorers from a season ago, only one of the departing players shot above 34.2% from 3-point range and brought in help to assist on the glass.

DJ Burns logged 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a starter in the Murray State frontcourt and should hold his own against a Michigan that had a worse rebound rate last season that Youngstown State.

Michigan ranked 130th in rebound rate last season while Youngstown State was 124th in this category and though the addition of Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua should elevate the Wolverines on both the boards and on defense, it is a Michigan team that is in transition.

A season ago, Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament despite having a pair of players that would eventually get selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft picks and the roster along with current Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson.

Along with having to operate without their top three scorers from last season, Michigan is currently without head coach Juwan Howard, who underwent heart surgery during the offseason, leaving former St. Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli to serve as the acting head coach for the time being.

Michigan has rated outside of the top 100 in points allowed on a per possession basis each of the past two seasons and though they cruised to a comfortable opening night win, will have issues with one of the nation’s most efficient offenses from a season ago.

The Play: Youngstown State +17.5