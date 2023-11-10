Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Friday, November 10

The NBA In-Season Tournament continues with Friday’s nine-game slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 10
76ers vs. Pistons
Nicolas Batum (finger) - probable
The veteran forward should be in for Philly.
Alec Burks (forearm) - OUT
Jaden Ivey (illness) - OUT
Killian Hayes remains a great DFS value option with both Burks and Ivey sidelined.
Hornets vs. Wizards
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - probable
Hayward should be in for Charlotte.
Nets vs. Celtics
Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT
Cam Johnson (calf) - probable
Ben Simmons (hip) - questionable
Cam Thomas (ankle) - OUT, expected to miss 2 weeks
Claxton is still considered day-to-day even though he hasn’t played yet. Thomas is out for two weeks, which means a bigger role for Spencer Dinwiddie. Johnson should return, although his workload might be managed given the injury he had.
Pelicans vs. Rockets
Herbert Jones (knee) - questionable
Zion Williamson (personal) - questionable
Brandon Ingram is a great DFS play for this game regardless of how this injury situation plays out, but he’ll skyrocket if Williamson doesn’t play. The Rockets had a big win Wednesday and could be worth backing as an underdog if New Orleans rules out Williamson.
Alperen Sengun (ankle) - questionable
If Sengun can’t go, look for Tari Eason and Jock Landale to take on more minutes down low.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies
John Konchar (hip) - questionable
Ziaire Williams (hip) - questionable
If both guys sit, Luke Kennard and David Roddy could be intriguing filler plays in DFS lineups.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Dereck Lively (illness) - questionable
Maxi Kleber (toe) - doubtful
With Kleber out, Grant Williams will likely get more run. If Lively sits, look for Dwight Powell as a potential value play.
Lakers vs. Suns
Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - questionable
Jaxson Hayes (hip) - questionable
Davis didn’t play Wednesday, and neither did Hayes. Christian Wood got the start in that scenario and could be in line for big minutes once again. Is this a bounceback spot for LA, even if Davis doesn’t return? This is a much tougher matchup than the Rockets.
Devin Booker (calf) - OUT
Bradley Beal (back) - probable
Beal should have more of a role in this one, which likely means less playing time for Eric Gordon. Booker remains out, so Kevin Durant and Beal are the primary scoring options for Phoenix.
Thunder vs. Kings
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT
Fox is still not back, which means Davion Mitchell will get another start. Malik Monk is another Kings guard worth targeting in DFS lineups.