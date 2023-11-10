Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Friday, November 10

The NBA In-Season Tournament continues with Friday’s nine-game slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 10

76ers vs. Pistons

Nicolas Batum (finger) - probable

The veteran forward should be in for Philly.

Alec Burks (forearm) - OUT

Jaden Ivey (illness) - OUT

Killian Hayes remains a great DFS value option with both Burks and Ivey sidelined.

Hornets vs. Wizards

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - probable

Hayward should be in for Charlotte.

Nets vs. Celtics

Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT

Cam Johnson (calf) - probable

Ben Simmons (hip) - questionable

Cam Thomas (ankle) - OUT, expected to miss 2 weeks

Claxton is still considered day-to-day even though he hasn’t played yet. Thomas is out for two weeks, which means a bigger role for Spencer Dinwiddie. Johnson should return, although his workload might be managed given the injury he had.

Pelicans vs. Rockets

Herbert Jones (knee) - questionable

Zion Williamson (personal) - questionable

Brandon Ingram is a great DFS play for this game regardless of how this injury situation plays out, but he’ll skyrocket if Williamson doesn’t play. The Rockets had a big win Wednesday and could be worth backing as an underdog if New Orleans rules out Williamson.

Alperen Sengun (ankle) - questionable

If Sengun can’t go, look for Tari Eason and Jock Landale to take on more minutes down low.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies

John Konchar (hip) - questionable

Ziaire Williams (hip) - questionable

If both guys sit, Luke Kennard and David Roddy could be intriguing filler plays in DFS lineups.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Dereck Lively (illness) - questionable

Maxi Kleber (toe) - doubtful

With Kleber out, Grant Williams will likely get more run. If Lively sits, look for Dwight Powell as a potential value play.

Lakers vs. Suns

Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - questionable

Jaxson Hayes (hip) - questionable

Davis didn’t play Wednesday, and neither did Hayes. Christian Wood got the start in that scenario and could be in line for big minutes once again. Is this a bounceback spot for LA, even if Davis doesn’t return? This is a much tougher matchup than the Rockets.

Devin Booker (calf) - OUT

Bradley Beal (back) - probable

Beal should have more of a role in this one, which likely means less playing time for Eric Gordon. Booker remains out, so Kevin Durant and Beal are the primary scoring options for Phoenix.

Thunder vs. Kings

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT

Fox is still not back, which means Davion Mitchell will get another start. Malik Monk is another Kings guard worth targeting in DFS lineups.