Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina predictions, picks how to watch Friday’s game

The “He Gets Us” Hall of Fame Series will take place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte today and the final matchup will feature the Virginia Tech Hokies taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech (1-0, 0-0 ACC) rolled in its season opener on Monday, crushing Coppin State in a 100-55 rout. The Hokies dominated the Eagles on the glass with 43 rebounds compared to their 22 and held them to just 19 points in the first half. Lynn Kidd had a double-double for the Hokies, putting up 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

South Carolina (1-0, 0-0 ACC) also got a big win in its opener, taking down USC Upstate 82-53 on Monday. The Gamecocks held the Spartans to just 35.6% shooting for the evening and outrebounded them 45-27. Talon Cooper and Meechie Johnson both had 15 points apiece in the victory.

Here’s some data about both teams, and a pick for the game!

Virginia Tech: (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 58 Overall, 37 Adjusted Offense, 84 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 1-0

Over: 1-0

South Carolina: (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 61 Overall, 76 Adjusted Offense, 47 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 1-0

Over: 0-1

Odds

Spread: Virginia Tech -6

Total: 141.5

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -258, South Carolina +210

The Pick

South Carolina +6

This should be a tight matchup on a neutral court as both teams match up well against each other. Both teams were proficient from three in their respective openers and I think South Carolina will drain a few more to get the edge on Va. Tech. Take the Gamecocks to cover and win in Charlotte tonight.