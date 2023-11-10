Memphis vs. Missouri predictions, picks how to watch Friday’s game

We have an interesting showdown at Mizzou Arena tonight as the Memphis Tigers will hit the road to battle the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Memphis (1-0, 0-0 AAC) was triumphant in its season opener on Monday, outlasting Jackson State in a 94-77 sprint. Memphis shot 50.7% from the field compared to the 46% from its JSU counterparts and was able to maintain a nice cushion throughout the second half. Wichita State transfer Jaykwon Walton led the Tigers with 19 points and five rebounds in his debut.

Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC) also picked up a big win in its opener, blitzing Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 101-79 victory. The Tigers shot 56.3% from the field and quickly ran away from the Golden Lions in the victory. Sean East II dropped 21 points on 87.5% shooting in the win.

Here’s some data about both teams, and a pick for the game!

Memphis: (1-0, 0-0 AAC)

RPI:

KenPom: 36 Overall, 29 Adjusted Offense, 45 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 0-1

Over: 1-0

Missouri: (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 56 Overall, 26 Adjusted Offense, 92 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 0-1

Over: 1-0

Odds

Spread: Missouri -2.5

Total: 159.5

Moneyline: Missouri -148, Memphis +124

The Pick

Over 159.5

Both teams got easy victories in their respective openers, but weren’t particularly crisp on the defensive side of things. With this being both of their first big tests of the season, I think the baskets will fall and we’ll see a high-scoring matchup in Columbia tonight. Take the over.