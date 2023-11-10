Virginia vs. Florida predictions, picks how to watch Friday’s game

The “He Gets Us” Hall of Fame Series will take place from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte today and the second matchup will feature the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Florida Gators. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Virginia (1-0, 0-0 ACC) had little issue putting down Tarleton State in its opener on Monday, cruising to an 80-50 home victory. This wasn’t your typical Tony Bennett defensive slugfest as the Cavaliers buried 10 threes throughout the contest. They were also active on the boards, outrenounding the Texans 40-27. Reece Beekman led with 16 points and seven assists in the victory.

Florida (1-0, 0-0 SEC) also got a big win in its opener on Monday, triumphing over Loyola Maryland 93-73. Despite missing 15 of 30 free throw attempts, the Gators were effective from the floor by shooting 58.1% from the field. Riley Kugel led with 23 points and six steals in the victory.

Here’s some data about both teams, and a pick for the game!

Virginia: (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 29 Overall, 42 Adjusted Offense, 18 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 1-0

Over: 1-0

Florida: (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

RPI: 6

KenPom: 41 Overall, 41 Adjusted Offense, 44 Adjusted Defense

Against the spread: 0-1

Over: 1-0

Odds

Spread: Virginia -1

Total: 135

Moneyline: Virginia -115, Florida -105

The Pick

Under 135

Things will somewhat even out for both teams with this being a neutral site contest in Charlotte. Facing a more talented team than Loyola-Maryland tonight, I think this is where we see Virginia slow the pace down and try to trap Florida in a low-scoring slog. Take the under.